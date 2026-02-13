Kourtney Kardashian Speaks out on Her Sobriety

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have any qualms about no longer drinking. In fact, she recently opened up about celebrating three years sober.

The eldest Kar-Jenner sibling shared with fans in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 16. She revealed this while promoting sister Khloe Kardashian’s latest truffle white cheddar popcorn.

To pair with the snack, The Kardashians star was offered a gin mocktail. “@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven’t drank alcohol in 3 years,” she wrote over the post. “Fancy Friday.” At the end of the video, Kourtney raised her glass, adding, “Cheers!”

The Poosh founder is married to rocker Travis Barker. They wed in 2022 and share a son, Rocky, born the following year. It is unclear what triggered her sobriety journey from alcohol but the Blink-182 rocker is 17 years sober. She also still breastfeeds her toddler.

Barker struggled with drug abuse after a plane crash in 2008 that severely injured his close friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein and left Barker with burns over 65 percent of his own body. He underwent 27 surgeries, several blood transfusions and skin grafts. He also struggled with survivors’ guilt after Goldstein’s death of a drug overdose in 2009. He would later speak about self-medicating with hard partying.

Kourtney dated Scott Disick, who has long struggled with sobriety, on and off between 2006 and 2015. His struggles were highlighted throughout most seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians, and Kourtney revealed during the reunion special that his addiction is what ended their relationship.

Now, Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian, is honest about drinking with their eldest son, Mason, who is 15. “The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that,” he told Khloé Kardashian on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast’s debut episode Jan. 8.

“And he for a while thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, ‘I’m not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.’‘But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take actions,’” he added. “‘You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking. But if I see a problem that’s hereditary then I’ll jump in. But until then, you’re treated like every other kid.’”