Kourtney Kardashian, Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner Bump Into Exes Younes Bendjima, Ben Simmons and Luka Sabbat

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were enjoying a nice girls night before Kardashian and Jenner ran into their exes.

The sisters attended a party at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday when two of the reality stars bumped into their former lovers. Kardashian ran into Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat, while Jenner saw her most recent ex Ben Simmons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source did make it clear to Us Weekly that while the women were dressed in their best revenge style outfits, neither of them left with anyone but themselves.

“Kourtney did not leave with either Younes or Luka and left by herself, but she and Younes did see each other inside, ” the source said.

“Kendall and Ben arrived separately about an hour apart and left separately about 30 minutes apart.”

Kardashian wore a brown tank top with brown, sleek leather pants, while Jenner sported a black leather jumpsuit and Kylie kept things casual with a brown tank dress and white tennis shoes. Kylie also brought her new best friend to tag along, Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kardashian and Bendjima broke up a year ago this month after almost two years together. After they briefly got back together, she quickly moved on to Sabbat the next month. While she may have called it quits with both of them, she still likes to keep close to both, especially Benjima “because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”

Jenner and Simmons recently called things off after dating on and off for about a year. The model and NBA player first got together in May 2018, but ended up breaking up at the end of the summer, to later reunite. Jenner was super private about their relationship until she eventually confirmed it.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner told Vogue Austrailia about whether she’s ready for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she added.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term,” she continued, adding that a relationship is supposed to be between just two people and as soon as that goes to the public, things can get rough.

“Like, once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationship, and I don’t think that’s fair.”