Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Completely Nude Shampoo Photo on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is not just showing off her perky posterior, she’s giving hair advice!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 39, sure steamed up Instagram Stories Wednesday, posing nude from behind to show off a glimpse of her tanned booty. The E! reality cast member let her long dark locks flow down her back, standing in the clear water of a pool.

She captioned the photo, “Why the way you shampoo may cause breakouts,” promoting a new article on her app.

The photo comes alongside a stream of photos from her vacation in Arizona with beau Younes Bendjima as they celebrate his 25th birthday.

The two have been together for just about a year now, first meeting at Paris Fashion Week and canoodling at the Cannes Film Festival.

But the two are reportedly considering a major move to Paris, France if you believe a new report from Hollywood Life.

A source close to the reality TV fixture told the outlet that Bendjima, who splits his time between Europe and the U.S., is “dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

“Younes relocated to LA to be closer to Kourtney and as much as he loves California, he’s missing Paris. He’s dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

The source even said that Kardashian’s three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3) would come along for the extended trip.

“She would never move full time but she’s kicking around the idea of trying it out for a few months, maybe even this summer,” the source said. “She loves the idea of giving the kids more culture. They usually do the Hamptons every summer but with Scott no longer her focus she’s started wanting her kids to be more international, more like Younes.”

While Kardashian is allegedly excited about the potential change of scenery, Disick is reportedly not too keen on the idea.

“Scott is freaking out and threatening to stop her but if she wants to do it she’ll find a way to make it happen. She’s not letting Scott hold her back anymore,” the source said.

But while Kardashian is entertaining a Parisian summer, the insider added that her family and friends don’t have to worry that she’ll leave Los Angeles permanently.

“The move would be brief, for a few months at the most, so missing her family isn’t a huge worry for Kourtney. Plus, the truth is her mind is on Younes right now more than anything. She’s so in love,” the insider said.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian