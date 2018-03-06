Kourtney Kardashian Returns to Social Media With Sultry Photo

After temporarily shutting down her Instagram account Monday, Kourtney Kardashian is back with a steamy photo from Japan, where she and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian have been vacationing.

Kourtney returned to the social media platform with a sultry photo of herself lounging in her hotel room next to a window overlooking Tokyo. In the pic, Kourtney donned a pair of sweatpants, socks with scrappy heels, a bra and puffy jacket while she stared down the camera with a full face of makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 38-year-old mother of three also posted another photo of herself and Kim eating ice cream. Kourtney donned a different jacket over her bra but stayed with the new theme of hers.

The pictures come two days after she unfollowed 24-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who made his own Instagram account private. She has since re-followed Bendjima, who made his account public again before posting a strange photo on his Instagram story that may have been pointed at Kourtney.

“Feels good to stop looking at your phone and start looking at the world,” Benjima wrote on top of a photo of a palm tree on Monday. “Try. Even for a day.”

Kourtney’s rocky relationship with former boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick has been well documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she moved on to Bendjima back in 2016. According to sources, as recently as December the two were very happy together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship in December. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

It was revealed on an episode of KUWTK that the two met in Paris in October 2016, and their first date was the same night Kim was robbed.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kourtney said during a November Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that, he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

It was even speculated in January that the two were considering eloping.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” an insider told Radar Online in January. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea — he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the insider added.

Kourtney has three children, all with Disick — Mason, Reign and Penelope.