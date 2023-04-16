King Charles Reportedly Infuriated With Royal's Refusal to Vacate Palace Property

King Charles III is reportedly having some trouble with one particular member of the royal family. According to Page Six, Charles has been attempting to have his disgraced younger brother, Prince Andrew, move out of his $37 million home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. However, his efforts haven't been successful, which has left the monarch "furious."

Andrew is reportedly refusing to move out of the Windsor residence despite the king's wishes. As a part of Charles' plan, Andrew will move out of the Royal Lodge, where he has been living in since 2003, and move into Frogmore Cottage, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently evicted from. However, the prince isn't on board with this plan. A royal source claimed, "Andrew doesn't want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family's portfolio. But William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — recently moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Although, the Prince of Wales is reportedly looking to upgrade their residence as he apparently feels that Adelaide Cottage, with four bedrooms, is too small for their family. Joshua Rom, a royal commentator, said, "The cottage they live in once belonged to people who worked for the royals — such as Group Captain Peter Townsend, who had a romance with Princess Margaret and who described it as an 'ice box' — and is very cramped."

"It makes a lot more sense for William to have this house to reflect his new role particularly as Andrew is no longer a 'working royal' and therefore doesn't need an office or to entertain dignitaries," Rom continued. All of the drama surrounding Andrew's move has reportedly left Charles "tired and furious." It's also damaged the relationship between Charles and Andrew, with a source saying, "Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad."

This issue likely isn't one that the monarch wants to be dealing with as his coronation fast approaches. Charles' coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. At that time, Charles will officially be crowned the King of the United Kingdom, and his wife, Camilla, will be crowned as the Queen (not the Queen Consort as previously expected).