Kim Zolciak Posts Bikini Selfies On Snapchat While Daughter Bares Breasts In Background

Star of Real Housewives of Atlanta Kim Zolciak‘s Memorial Day plans might have been ruined due to rain, but that didn’t stop her from taking to Snapchat to showing off the bikini she had played on wearing in the sunny weather.

The 42-year-old added the caption “Bikini for a bit til it rains” with a sad face emoji, which implies that the poor weather was unexpected.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking after her mother’s tendencies to show off her body at any opportunity, Kim’s daughter Brielle interrupted her mother’s selfie session by flashing the reality star.

While you’d think that many parents would try to discourage their children from posting photos of themselves in the buff on social media, the image was actually shared by Kim’s personal account. However, Kim did take measures to censor the snap, adding a heart emoji over her daughter’s chest while Brielle used her own shirt to cover her face.

UP NEXT: Kim Zolciak Strips Down Topless In Wedding Dress, Renews Vows With Husband

Kim made it a point to note “Trying to pee and this is what happens in front of me,” giving her followers the impression that this was just a silly and intimate moment between the mother and daughter and nothing inappropriate.

The mother and daughter are so close, in fact, that they recently visited a tattoo parlor together to get artwork to honor Brielle’s adoptive father, Kroy Biermann.

The family recently suffered a tragedy, with 4-year-old Kash being attacked by a dog, which required being hospitalized for several days. Luckily, Kash made an almost complete recovery from his injuries and, despite injuries to his face, has regained almost his complete vision.

MORE NEWS: Kim Zolciak Reveals Emotional Hospital Photo With Son After Dog Bite

Although there’s no doubt the experience was traumatic for Kash and the entire family, Kim revealed the incident has had no impact on his love of animals.

“He’s an animal lover,” Kim has explained. “I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”

[H/T Daily Mail]