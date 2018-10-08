Kim Kardashian Posts Sports Bra Selfies Revealing Hourglass Figure

Kim Kardashian‘s figure is one of the most famous around, and the KKW Beauty founder flaunted her curves once again in a series of Snapchats documenting a recent workout.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the gym for a workout with trainer Melissa Alcantara, with the KKW Beauty founder donning a white sports bra and black spandex for the occasion.

Kardashian stopped for a selfie break in a mirror to show off her figure, writing “DONE” in bold letters to celebrate completing her workout.

She also took to social media mid-workout, donning a beach-inspired filter in a short video that saw her using a machine while Alcantara encouraged her.

While she’s known for her figure, Kardashian is also known for her social media shade, and the star served up a heaping portion on Instagram on Monday, only this time, she was trolling herself.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, recently announced that she’s using Bumble’s business app to find a new personal assistant, and Instagram account @norisblackbook decided to have a little fun with the news.

Sharing a screenshot of Jenner’s ad, the account wrote, “Kris is using @bumble to find her next assistant. Qualified candidates must know how to make a martini, find work for Kourtney, coordinate and maintain a calendar of Rob’s court dates and they must be an expert at ignoring media inquiries about pregnancies. Is this you? Apply today!”

A few hours later, a comment from Kardashian appeared, with the mogul having simply shared a hand-raising emoji in a brilliant and hilarious troll move.

The mom of three is also skilled at using social media to defend her family, something she did after husband Kanye West’s recent tweetstorm in which he seemed to voice his support for Donald Trump.

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

