Kim Kardashian West Gives Possible Lupus Diagnosis Update, Reveals She Was Depressed

Amid Kim Kardashian‘s struggle with a vague autoimmune diagnosis airing on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star appeared on the Today show Tuesday to give a health update now that she’s been dealing with the issue — which may or may not be lupus — for some time. Sitting down with co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Kardashian said that once she found an “amazing” doctor who was able to pinpoint her health issue, she was able to take steps toward treatment.

“I unfortunately had to get put on medication to stop the symptoms. I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me,” she explained.

“So luckily right now everything’s under control but autoimmune issues are really scary,” she continued. “When you get a diagnosis — I didn’t realize I would be one of those people — but before I knew what it was, when it’s up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s gonna happen and how you’re gonna live your life. And you really do get into this little depression for a minute. I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that.”

Sunday’s episode of KUWTK showed the 38-year-old experiencing pain and numbness in her hands. After undergoing a blood test, she received her initial results later in the episode. Her doctor, Dr. Daniel Wallace, shared that her “antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.” He reaffirmed with her that it doesn’t mean she has lupus and that sometimes there are false screenings.

She took the news pretty hard, saying “You know, you really do get in your head and think about the worst possible things that can happen. So, for the next few days it’s gonna be really hell…living, wondering what I have, what’s going on and how to fix this.”

Kardashian, who took the call from her doctor alongside her sisters, minus Kourtney Kardashian, told those in the room that she is “freaking out.” They all urged her that, like the doctor said, there’s no definitive in the report. Wallace said that they will learn more in her follow-up appointment for that Friday.

It was not revealed on the show whether she does or doesn’t have lupus. With the show filming earlier in the year, Kardashian also hasn’t made any of this public before this either. Followers on Twitter had sent their best wishes her way after seeing the scene unfold.

Keeping up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. E.T. on E!.

Photo credit: Jackson Lee / Contributor / Getty