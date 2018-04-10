Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tan, Toned Body in Vacation Snap

Kim Kardashian is living her best life on vacation, showing off her tanned and toned body while on the beaches of the Turks and Caicos.

Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian have been giving fans major vacation goals this week, chronicling their sister trip on social media. On Monday, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off all her work at the gym in two bikini shots.

In one photo, Kardashian covers her eyes while working on her tan in a red string bikini, captioning it with a string of emojis.

In another, Kardashian shows off her tiny waist and enviable curves in a sporty black bathing suit and chic braids, paired with a simple gold necklace.

Getting her body in such amazing shape isn’t easy, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has been working hard with trainer Melissa Alcantara for months now, as documented in this season of the E! show.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’” Alcantara told PEOPLE in February. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

Nowadays Alcantara heads to Kardashian’s home six days a week at 6 a.m. for workouts focusing on specific body parts, as well as cardio routines.

“She loves and hates leg days,” said Alcantara. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”

Added the trainer: “Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps! She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months. And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind.”

Kardashian and Alcantara also bonded over the challenge of getting back to their body goals after having children.

Said Alcantara of Kardashian, mom to 3-month-old Chicago, 2-year-old Saint and 4-year-old North: “She didn’t want to be skinny. She wanted to have muscle and feel strong. And she wanted to find something she can do for the rest of her life. I totally understood where she was coming from.”