Kim Kardashian Shares Safety Steps She Takes Following Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is taking steps to stay safe following her traumatic Paris robbery.

In a new interview with WealthSimple.com, Kardashian opened up about how she protects herself and her family after being tied up and robbed at gunpoint during a trip to Paris in October 2016. During the harrowing crime, robbers made off with $11 million in jewellery, including her $4.5 million diamond engagement ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s just what I have to do to make me feel safe or make me able to sleep at night,” Kardashian, 37, told the interviewer. “And I think that had to happen after what happened in Paris.”

Kardashian added that the robbery helped her be able to unplug while with family, keeping her personal life as private as possible for someone whose life is broadcasted on reality TV.

“I think I really attribute that experience that I had in Paris to helping me shut down and completely not worry about the digital world and live in the moment and at home and with my kids and my family and my husband,” she said.

But there have definitely been some major steps up in security in her life.

“I never say my whereabouts,” she said. “And if I do, I make sure there is tons of security outside. I will do something, save it, and then post it when I leave.”

And while it’s natural for her to have wanted to show off her stunning 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring given to her by husband Kanye West prior to the robbery, she now knows that posting it on social media was a mistake.

“When you get engaged, you want to post the photo of your ring,” she said. “I mean, that’s natural, no matter what size ring, where it comes from. Everyone does that.”

Keeping her family safe at home is also a major priority, the KKW Beauty mogul said.

“At home I have multiple security people,” she added. “I need someone on every edge of my property. I live in a gated community, and I have them right at my gate. Someone came in yesterday, a friend, and was like, ‘Do you always have security standing outside your door? Because you never did before.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah — 24/7.’”

Even on vacation! “I travel with a couple of security people and my nanny,” she said.

The people responsible for the crime have also been held accountable.

In January 2017, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery, including a new suspect who was arrested in April.

While most of the jewelry was melted down and sold, one suspect reportedly told police that Kardashian’s engagement ring was not able to be sold due to how recognizable it was.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian