Kim Kardashian Shares Epic 4th of July Throwbacks

Kim Kardashian’s Independence Day plans included dropping some seriously epic throwback photos of sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her app and website Wednesday to share photos from her famous family’s 2008 July 4th party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo, Kardashian showed off her sex appeal in a white swimsuit and initial necklace as she emerged from the pool.

In another, she smiles in some serious fashion from the 2000s while hanging out with her little sisters and Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon, who dated brother Rob Kardashian for a time.

“Since it’s the Fourth of July, I wanted to throw it back to these pictures we took in 2008 when we had a pool party,” Kim wrote on the app. “Such fun memories! We made a cake and everyone got thrown in the pool, [laugh out loud]. I hope everyone has a great Fourth of July today!”

Things certainly have changed since then. Kim is now married to Kanye West and a mom to three kids, and little Kylie is now a mom herself to baby Stormi.

Kendall, for her part, was named the highest paid model in the world in 2018, and Rob has been loving being a dad to little Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, despite the model’s legal problems with the reality TV family.

In August, Kim opened up on her app about how her priorities have changed since having kids.

“Having kids changes everything — in the best way possible,” she wrote. “I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued by saying, “There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have. Each day, I learn something new from them and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of life’s little moments.”

She concluded, “It’s not about me anymore. After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself.”

What a blast from the past!

Photo credit: Ethan Miller / Getty