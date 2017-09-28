Read the Apology Letter Kim Kardashian Reportedly Got From the Mastermind of Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has received a letter of apology from the mastermind of the $10 million Paris robbery, TMZ reports.

The socialite’s French legal team recently received a letter from Aomar Ait Khedache, a man who police say organized the crime which took place in Kardashian’s hotel room last October.

“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted… I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence,” he wrote, in part. Sources tell TMZ that the letter was handwritten in French and was translated by Kardashian’s lawyers.

Khedache tells the 36-year-old he has watched her emotional interviews following the incident, so he knows how much pain she has endured in the near year since the robbery occurred.

“I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears,” he wrote. “Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband and your close ones.”

He ends the letter with, “I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

Kardashian has not responded to the letter of repentance, sources say, but she finds his words “hollow,” TMZ says. Instead, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister says Khedache is only trying to appear remorseful of his actions before his trial begins.

To her credit, the letter was reportedly sent to the case’s judge first, then forwarded to the lawyers.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian