Kim Kardashian Reveals She Found O.J. Simpson ‘Evidence Books’ in Hidden Room

Kim Kardashian may have shocked fans when she revealed she was looking to take the bar exam in 2022, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has long had an interest in law.

In the May cover story for Vogue, Kardashian opened up about the influence her father Rob Kardashian, a lawyer who played an integral part in O.J. Simpson defense during his 1995 trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, had on her before his death in 2003.

When she was just 15 years old, Kardashian said she would snoop through evidence regarding the trial in her family’s home library.

“On the weekends they used our home as an office, with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro,” she said of her father and Simpson’s other “Dream Team” lawyers. “My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his O.J. evidence books.”

“On weekends I would always snoop and look through,” she added. “I was really nosy about the forensics.”

In more recent days, the KKW Beauty mogul has taken on the issue of prison reform, advocating through the White House for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence in prison after being convicted of a first-time drug offense.

Kardashian first learned of Johnson’s case through a video on Twitter, calling it “meant to happen.”

“Here’s a grandmother who took part in her first-time nonviolent offense and received the same sentence as Charles Manson,” she continued. “I just thought, This is so wrong and so bizarre, and how could that be? I sent it to my attorney and said, ‘What can we do? Does she need better lawyers?’ “

Soon enough, she was working with a group from #cut50 to advocate for Johnson’s release via President Donald Trump.

“I made a decision to go to the White House when everyone was telling me, ‘Don’t go, your career will be over; you can’t step foot in there.’ And I was like, ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life?’ Weigh that out. People talk s— about me all day long,” Kardashian told the outlet. “It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back.”

Through the hard work of advocates such as the reality personality, Congress passed the FIRST STEP Act as a major piece of bipartisan criminal justice reform, and Johnson was released in June 2018.

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed,” Kim admitted. “That was really a turning point for me.”

When the publication asked momager Kris Jenner if Kim’s interest in criminal reform was surprising, she said, “I did not see this one coming. What didn’t surprise me was the way she embraced Miss Alice and how she was so hopeful for that outcome. When you find something that you’re that passionate about, it’s not difficult; you don’t have to think about it — it just happens.”

Photo credit: Jonathan Leibson / Getty