Kim Kardashian Reveals New Photo of Baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of three, and the reality star often shares photos of her kids on social media. Her latest is of her youngest child, daughter Chicago, and it’s just as adorable as the mogul’s other snaps.

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a snap of the infant lying on a blanket, wearing a white onesie as she gazed at the camera.

“My baby Chi,” she wrote.

After Chicago’s birth, Kardashian had revealed that the newborn’s nickname would be Chi, pronounced “Shy.”

The post comes after Kardashian had documented a hike in Wyoming with husband Kanye West and older children North, 4, and Saint, 2.

Kardashian also previously shared a solo snap of North, with the 4-year-old sitting on a rock with her back to the camera, her hair braided and adorned with sunflowers.

The reality star recently dished on parenting three kids in a post on her app and website, sharing that the hardest part about being a mom is “when they all need you at the same time and are crying,” adding, “It can be overwhelming.”

Still, Kardashian wouldn’t trade motherhood for anything.

“The most rewarding part about being a mom is when my kids tell me they love me,” she said, adding that some of her favorite family activities include “bedtime, reading books and snuggling together.”

“Having kids has changed my soul! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in,” Kardashian continued. “My parenting style is very loving.”

The mom of three recently had a bit of fun with her oldest child when Kardashian was transformed into Aladdin‘s Princess Jasmine by makeup artist Kandee Johnson for Johnson’s YouTube channel.

After her makeover, Kardashian video chatted with her firstborn, attempting to convince the 4-year-old that she really was the Disney princess.

“Hey North, it’s Princess Jasmine,” Kardashian said in the video. “I have your mommy’s phone. She wanted me to call you and tell you she’s on my magic carpet on her way home.”

Unfortunately for Kardashian, North wasn’t fooled, thanks in part to her mom’s distinctive voice.

“You don’t look like Jasmine,” she said. “You’re really Kim. It’s KIM.”

“My toughest critic,” Kardashian joked, with Johnson chiming in, “If you couldn’t fool a 4-year-old with the makeup look then I’ve failed at my job.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian