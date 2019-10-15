Kim Kardashian Reveals Her First Tweet Ever From 2009

Kim Kardashian is throwing things way back on her social media, digging up her first ever tweet from 2009 to share with fans as her E! True Hollywood Story episode Sunday reflected on the meteoric rise of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family.

First tweeting, “I remember the day I signed up for Twitter! So crazy looking back,” Kardashian quote tweeted her first message to her followers, adding a “lol” while seeing how dated the tweet now seems.

“Hey guys it’s Kim Kardashian!” she began, adding that after “finally” getting a Twitter, she wanted to warn followers of a “few fakes” pretending to be her on the platform.

Fans were cracking up at how different, yet the same, things have gotten for Kardashian since that day, skyrocketing her to one of the richest women in the U.S. as a makeup mogul and fashion designer. Others shared additional old tweets from Kardashian, including one where she discusses losing information on her Blackberry.

Hey guys it’s Kim Kardashian 😂💕 I can hear this tweet in your princess Kim voice — Krystal (@KrysJenner) October 14, 2019

Others simply wanted to tell the KKW Beauty founder how inspirational she’s been over the years, with one writing, “I am very proud to see your journey, you are an inspiration to me #TrueHollywoodStory.”

Another wrote, “@KimKardashian you’re so much more than just a gorgeous face. You’ve proved so many people wrong and you never fail to inspire and amaze me. Kanye, your mom, your sisters and your fans are all so proud of you and we love you all so much!!! #TrueHollywoodStory.”

Also in Kardashian’s True Hollywood Story episode, husband Kanye West gushed over first meeting his now-wife, calling her “good,” “pure,” “happy,” “loving,” “courageous” and “strong.”

“Every time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy,” he recalled. Kardashian also remembered the criticism her husband of five years first got when the two went public with their relationship.

“I mean, everyone would tell him, ‘You can’t be with her. She’s a reality star. She’s gonna sink your career,’” she explained. “He was just like, ‘But I love her. I don’t care.’”

