Kim Kardashian Realizes ‘People Are Laughing at Her’ Over Lawyer Dream

Kim Kardashian West knows some people are laughing about her dreams of becoming a lawyer, and she couldn’t care less.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a recent interview that she is studying to become a lawyer, including starting a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer. She also plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

Despite many fans coming after her online for her new goal, a source told PEOPLE the KKW Beauty mogul is not letting that affect her.

“Kim realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care,” the source said. “She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think.”

The insider added that Kardashian West is up to the arduous task of studying to earn the title of lawyer.

“She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once,” the source told the outlet. “She’s great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She’s also a very hard worker.”

Kardashian has been previously praised for her instincts in the legal field, having previously advocated to President Donald Trump for the release of Alice Marie Johnson in 2018. The reality star also advocated to passing the FIRST STEP Act, a bipartisan prison reform bill.

“Kim more than holds her own in discussions of religion, politics, law,” the source added. “She is extremely well-informed. She knows what’s going on in the world.”

The insider added Kardashian is a firm believer she has to use her massive public platform to “do some good in the world.”

The future mother of four spoke out against critics after she saw many social media comments judging her choice to pursue law.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are,” she continued. “Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed.”

The reality star said during an interview with Vogue she loves to prove her trolls wrong.

“I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me,” she said. “Because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.”