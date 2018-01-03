Kim Kardashian Sets Rumors Straight Over Son’s Hospital Stay

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight when it comes to her 2-year-old son’s recent health scare.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and her rapper husband Kanye West’s son Saint was recently released from the hospital after coming down with a serious case of pneumonia.

While Kardashian has tweeted a number of times about how seriously she and her husband took the little boy’s illness, one fan revealed to her on Twitter Wednesday that some people were spreading rumors that they were out partying for New Year’s Eve while Saint was being treated in the hospital.

The E! reality star was quick to clap back at the speculation.

“I haven’t heard this BUT [let’s] get this straight,” she tweeted. “I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

TMZ previously reported that the 2-year-old was brought to an L.A. hospital Thursday with pneumonia, where Kardashian and husband Kanye West shared overnight duties while he remained hospitalized.

Saint was checked out of the hospital on Saturday and has been doing well at home, the outlet reported.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” she shared with followers.

She also offered up thanks to the medical professionals who helped him recover.

“I just want to thanks every nurse [and] doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she continued in another tweet. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint,” the mom added with an angel emoji.

