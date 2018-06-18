Kim Kardashian’s MTV Movie Awards Hairdo Causes a Stir with Twitter

Kim Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it has social media talking.

Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner hit the MTV Movie Awards red carpet Saturday night, and while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star blew crowds away with her white top and silver skirt, it was her new hairdo that had the internet abuzz. Gone was the sleek hair that fans are accustomed to, with Kardashian instead opting to sport corn rows.

While the new hair style certainly caught everyone’s attention, it was met with mixed reactions online.

“Love the braids,” one person wrote.

“The culture vulture strikes again and dont nobody care about Kim’s Trump Loving behind,” added another person, who was clearly not a fan of the new hairstyle.

“It’s not cute to appropriate my culture. your privilege is really showing,” somebody else wrote.

Another person took no issue with the braids, stating that it was “great” to see the “culture celebrated.”

Others, however, could not help but compare Kardashian to Beyoncé.

“Kim is nothing compared to Beyonce in all aspects,’ one person wrote.

kim is nothing compared to Beyonce in all aspects. #Beyonce

This is not the first time that Kardashian’s debut new hairstyle has drawn controversy. In January, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a similar hairstyle, taking to Snapchat to post a video of her “Bo Derek” braids, referencing the actress who sported the hairstyle the 1979 film, 10.

Social media was not a fan on the new do, with fans quickly erupting with anger.

“Kim Kardashian should have learned by now how to properly deal with black culture and considering she has three black kids this behaviour is disturbing,” one person commented.

“First of all, f— you @KimKardashian for wearing cornrows and calling them ‘Boderrick braids’. second of call f— you again for crediting the creation of ‘boderrick braids’ to a white woman who was culturally appropriating cornrows to begin with,” another person commented.

She quickly ditched the hairstyle in favor of straight hair.

The controversy came just months after the star was accused of blackface after she unveiled a handful of promotional images for her makeup line, KKW Beauty, in which fans accused her of darkening her skin. She later apologized and claimed that her darkened skin tone was a result of a tan.