Kim Kardashian and Madonna Prove Lingerie Can Be Daytime-Wear While Chatting at Panel

“Material Girl” Madonna and fashion guru Kim Kardashian seem to have forgotten some of their clothes during a recent event, so the pair pulled off their lingerie-inspired looks.

The musical icon and the reality personality teamed up on Tuesday to host a panel conversation at YouTube Space in Los Angeles. The event was held for Madonna’s MDNA SKIN line, but 37-year-old Kardashian was asked to participate to share beauty tips and tricks as the entrepreneur behind her own line, KKW Beauty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from their fierce makeup looks, Kardashian and Madonna served up major fashion inspiration by styling sexy lingerie for their daytime appearance.

Kardashian donned a delicate black bra top with a small satin bow to display her tan and toned tummy, complemented with a simple high-waisted bodycon midi skirt and silver booties.

“I love giving advice,” Kim reportedly told the audience. “People always come to me. I love analyzing someone’s face and going with them to a doctor and being like, ‘Wait, a little botox here and little here.’”

Madonna also channeled bedroom vibes at the appearance, opting to wear a low-cut silk bustier and a velvet Alexandre Vauthier blazer with oversized satin lapels. She styled the look with tight black pants over mesh tights and a pair of black pumps.

The 59-year-old pop sensation also donned a touch of bling for the even, keeping a sparkling silver grill in her mouth during the event.

The pair opted to show off their relatable sides by talking about their own beauty struggles and routines.

“I sleep on my face, so I wake up with puffy eyes,” Madonna admitted of her daily routine. “When I wake up, my eyes look like small planets, so I created these eye masks that are filled with eye serum, and I cannot speak to anybody until my eyes are not planets.”

She also revealed her secret to de-puffing her tired under eyes after a late night out: “I made these eye masks that are filled with eye serum. I put them in the freezer and put them under my eyes,” she said. “Sometimes I use cryo sticks and I sip lemon water.”

After the panel discussion, Madonna teased a collaboration between the beauty moguls on social media. She shared a video captioned, “When Worlds Collide,” tagging MDNA SKIN and KKW Beauty, as well as hashtags for “#skincare #thermalwaters #reinventyourself.”

While the collaboration seems fitting for two ageless beauties, Kardashian and Madonna surprised panel attendees with stories that prove they have a longstanding history.

“Yeah we were just reminiscing about this earlier. [Madonna], at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up,” Kardashian said during the conversation. “So Kourtney and I would walk — our parents were good friends with her manager — so we’d walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking!”

She also recalled a moment when Madonna gifted her and sister Kourtney Kardashian a box of her neon jewelry, which the singer admittedly regretted.

“She gave us all of these neon bracelets and was like, ‘Wait I’ll be right back,’ and gave us this whole shoe box of all of this neon jewelry and earrings,” Kardashian remembered.

“I was so stupid, by the way. They don’t make those bracelets anymore!” Madonna quipped. “I’ll find them, I’ll find them,” Kardashian assured her.

Details about the pair’s collaboration are unknown, but they teased the secret project would be “coming soon.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @madonna