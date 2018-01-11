Kim Kardashian Surrogate Set to Give Birth ‘Any Day Now’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will soon become a family of five.

The couple’s surrogate is set to give birth to a baby girl “any day now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding another bundle of joy alongside daughter North, 4, and Saint, 2.

“They are fully prepared and can’t wait to bring their baby home,” the insider added of the family’s excitement.

Kardashian carried her first two children, but she endured difficult, high-risk pregnancies. In 2012, the mom suffered from early-onset preeclampsia and was forced to deliver North nearly six weeks early. During both deliveries, she suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus.

Though she was hesitant to use a surrogate, Kardashian will not have to worry about recovery time following what would have been a high-risk pregnancy.

“She’ll be hands-on from the beginning,” a source close to the family added.

While sister Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy milestones and birth may be filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kim and her 40-year-old rapper husband will not allow cameras into the surrogate’s delivery room. The couple has worked to keep the surrogate’s life and identity private throughout the pregnancy.

“The surrogate’s comfort and safety is incredibly important to [Kim and Kanye],” another insider told ET. The source added that the couple may be plotting a way to sneak into the hospital to avoid being followed by paparazzi.

When Kardashian revealed the news on the family’s E! reality show, she told her sisters she was not sure how to act without having the baby in her stomach.

“It’s kind of weird when it’s not you, so I just don’t know whether to start eating doughnuts and celebrating like old times or just go to the gym,” she told Kourtney on a KUWTK episode in December.

She also admitted she feels slightly “disconnected” from the happy news of her expanding family.

“It is a weird dynamic, like I go to all the doctor’s appointments, and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a balance of how much you wanna be in their lives,” she continued. “I don’t want to be that person who’s trying to control that every move.”

While Kardashian and West wait for their little girl to arrive, sister Khloe and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed their pregnancy in December, adding another offspring to the Kardashian clan. Reports have been swirling since September that Kylie Jenner is also expecting, but she nor the family have set the rumors straight.