Kim Kardashian Shares First-Ever Family Photo (After All the Crying)

Kim Kardashian posted her first full family photo since the birth of baby Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, though she confessed to her followers that taking it was no small task.

The picture shows Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, staring at the camera in a lush green outdoor setting. Kardashian holds her baby daughter, Chicago West, while her son, Saint, stands just in front of her looking off to one side. North West is the only one smiling, standing in front of her father, flashing a peace sign.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo was posted on both Instagram and Twitter with the same caption.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” Kardashian wrote. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too”.

In a separate tweet, the mother of three described the uphill battle of getting children to stand still for the camera.

“One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away [laugh out loud],” she wrote.

One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

The reality star had posted one photo from the shoot before, showing her trying and Saint in a candid moment.

“Easter pics coming soon on my app,” she wrote.

Easter pics coming soon on my app! pic.twitter.com/VZB1lIBbvk — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Between the wholesome family photos, Kardashian posted a throwback mirror selfie in her Calvin Klein underwear.

“Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My [Calvin Klein] shoot,” she wrote, along with the hashtag “ad.”

Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot #MyCalvins #ad pic.twitter.com/Oh07vDyh8q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

The 37-year-old remains one of the most-followed users on Instagram, a platform which offers her plenty of possibilities for endorsements and ad placement. However, it comes with a lot of vitriol as well, as fans take any chance they can to insult Kardashian.

“Would it hurt to smile or pretend to be happy in a picture with your kids? Not everything needs to be a f—ing pose,” one user wrote.

Would it hurt to smile or pretend to be happy in a picture with your kids? Not everything needs to be a fucking pose. — Sophie Bailey (@SophieBailey3) April 4, 2018

Another advised Kardashian on how to get a better photo, writing, “It’s because you have them facing the sun. I guarantee you they will be happier campers if you guys stand somewhere that the sun is not directly hitting their faces. pro tip from a pro photog who works with a lot of kids.”

Many fans pointed out that Kardashian herself might have been crying in part because her daughter was standing directly on her foot.

I think you might’ve cried too cause she was stepping on your foot lmao pic.twitter.com/hiEfpD3VzC — v!v! (@bluberryviv) April 4, 2018

“I think you might’ve cried too cause she was stepping on your foot [laugh my a— off],” wrote a follower.