Kim Kardashian Bares All for Her New Fragrance Line

KKW Body indeed! Kim Kardashian stripped down to nothing to promote her new fragrance line, and may have even slipped fans a sneak peek of her nipple in the sultry photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her famous curves in an artsy Instagram pic Tuesday, covering her crotch and breasts with her crossed arms.

“KKW BODY is now restocked on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans taking a really close look at Kardashian’s chest were pretty sure her left nipple may have even been peeking out from behind her arm, and made sure to point it out in the comments.

Others defended her right to do whatever she wants with her body.

“And half these people claim to be feminists… if I had a body like that after birthing 2 kids I would honestly blow a [paycheck] and put myself on a billboard 😂,” one user wrote.

“Keep your rude opinions to yourself, it’s a beautiful photograph and tasteful, if you don’t like it then don’t look at it!” another said of the 37-year-old star. “Forty [sic] is not old first off, and it shows confidence, and gives others motivation that we can look like that at 40 [sic] as well! If you’re going to be a troll then don’t follow her, ever think of that!”

Others clapped back at the haters: “Since when did her body and her own choices become yours? I can’t think of a better lesson to teach your kids, to be yourself and stand up for your own ideas no matter how ‘disappointing’ it is to other people,” one person wrote. “Or showing that the female body is just as okay as a male body. Get that hatred out of your heart, it isn’t good for you or anyone else.”

The photo is truly on brand for the new line of perfume, the bottles of which were created from an actual mold of Kardashian’s body.

KKW Beauty’s first line of fragrances launched in November with three scents: Crystal Gardenia, Gardenia Citrus and Gardenia Oud, and brought in a staggering $10 million in one day, TMZ reported at the time, and when the 300,000 bottles produced sold out within the week, brought in a reported $14 million.

Kardashian explained to Cosmopolitan that she decided on the crystal theme for that line’s packaging after she was exposed to healing crystals after her traumatic Paris robbery.

“You know, when you hold a crystal and feel its healing components, I wanted that feeling in my first fragrance,” she explained. “When I was creating it, it was a time of healing for me.”

The makeup mogul added that she settled on the gardenia notes as a nod to her very first fragrance.

“I have seven fragrances that I’ve done over the past 10 years and this was a completely new partnership for me,” she said. “I noticed that all of my sisters always revert back to my signature [namesake] fragrance, which is heavily white floral, so when I was making this fragrance, I knew that I wanted it to be heavily gardenia with white florals again.”