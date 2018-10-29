Kim Kardashian Heads out on Bali Vacation With Sisters Kourtney and Khloe

The Kardashian sisters took a trip to Bali, Indonesia this week, and the photos left fans dying for a vacation of their own.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian jetted off to the island getaway along with some of their children, and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. They enjoyed the full range of vacation activities, from lounging on luxury boats in the sun to meaningful exploration of another culture and a different lifestyle. In true Kardashian style, they all spent the weekend looking extremely photogenic.

The Kardashian sisters seemed to be in full-on mom-mode, snapping adorable candid shots of their kids, who seemed perfectly at home in the idyllic setting.

The Kardashian sisters are some of the most-followed users on Instagram, and it showed on their posts this weekend. Pictures and videos from Bali racked up millions and millions of likes. Comments from fans ranged from envious to plain old jealous, and the sisters took some time to answer fans in the comments below.

Here is a look at the Kardashians’ photos from Bali.

True and Reign

Khloe brought her baby daughter, True Thompson, along on the international trip, and as they set off, Kourtney snapped an adorable shot of her arm in arm with her cousin, Reign.

“He protects her,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Kourtney and Penelope

Kourtney and her daughter Penelope posed for some photos outside of a temple, where they seemed transfixed by the stillness and calm.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” Kourtney wrote.

Happy Birthday Kim

Kim was swinging with joy just a week after her 38th birthday. She was undoubtedly glad to get some time to celebrate alone with her family in such a remote and picturesque location.

View this post on Instagram Bali ?? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 27, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

Mason’s Photo

Little Mason Disick tried his hand at photography while in Bali, snapping a photo of his mother, Kourtney, in a power pose. The reality star posted the photo with pride later on.

Dear Bali

Khloe kept her posts to a minimum on the trip, though she did bear Bali a fond farewell in one picture of a shimmering pool.

“Dear Bali, you were everything and more,” she wrote. “Xo KoKo.”

Besties in Bali

Kim captured another beautiful candid of True and her own daughter, Chicago West, sitting in on a covered bench in a lush wooded area.

“Besties in Bali,” she wrote.

Double the Trouble

Kourtney’s ex and the father of her children, Scott, did not appear in any of the photos with the rest of the family. However, he posted a few of his own, suggesting to fans that he was in Bali with them as well. He took an adorable snapshot of Penelope and North West scratching their chins together on a boat, both looking thoughtful.

Meeting Locals

Kourtney’s last post from Bali showed a few photos of herself and Reign meeting the locals from a nearby village.

“My favorite part about visiting Bali was meeting this little girl and the other children from a nearby village,” she wrote. “They all loved Reign and he loved them.”