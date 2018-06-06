Kim Kardashian Accomplishes Mission to Free Alice Marie Johnson

Alice Marie Johnson will go free, thanks to the advocacy of Kim Kardashian and clemency from President Donald Trump.

Johnson, a 63-year-old serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense, caught Kardashian’s attention last year, and she has since publicly called for her to be released after 21 years served.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian met with Trump to advocate for Johnson’s clemency at the White House just days before news that Trump had chosen to pardon the inmate broke Wednesday.

The White House released a statement on applauding Johnson for rehabilitating herself in federal prison after her original 1996 conviction for helping a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring.

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance,” the White House statement reads.

Kardashian clearly felt the same way, telling Mic in May, “I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison. You know, she’s done her time.”

Upon hearing the news, Kardashian tweeted out a news story about Johnson, calling it the “BEST NEWS EVER” and writing, “So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance.”

She continued: “I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Sister Khloé Kardashian praised her sister for her work as an advocate on social media upon hearing the good news.

“Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!!” she wrote. “I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What’s right is right! You did what was right! God bless you @KimKardashian 💜”

Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What’s right is right! You did what was right! God bless you @KimKardashian 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 6, 2018

Mom Kris Jenner also gushed over her daughter’s humanitarian work on Instagram, where she reposted a photo of Kardashian’s original tweet, captioning it, “This made me cry!… Kim, I’ve never been so proud of you. You have the biggest heart in the world and mixed with your determination you are unstoppable! @kimkardashian #proudmama.”

Johnson’s pardon is is the sixth clemency declaration Trump has issued since taking office, and the second granted after a celebrity appeal.

Last month, Trump posthumously pardoned boxer Jack Johnson after actor Sylvester Stallone met with the President. He has also pardoned Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff Scooter Libby, conservative figurehead Dinesh D’Souza, and Kristian Saucier, a Navy sailor who pleaded guilty to an unauthorized possession of classified information.

Photo Credit: ABC / Nicole Wilder