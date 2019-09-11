Kim Kardashian Admits She Has Insecurities About Her Body ‘All the Time’

Kim Kardashian may be one of the beautiful women in the world, but even the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has to deal with feeling insecure about her body in her day-to-day life. In a new interview with PEOPLE following the launch of her SKIMS shapewear line, Kardashian revealed how she keeps her head held high despite the insecurities that come to light “all the time.”

“I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical,” Kardashian told the outlet. “I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.”

With so many cameras flashing in her direction at all times, the KKW Beauty founder has definitely had times that stick out in her head as a turning point for her motivation.

“A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, ‘Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym,’” Kardashian recalled, adding that overall, she tries to “be easy” on herself.

“You’re never going to be perfect,” she said. “I think life is about being happy and being confident.”

Designing and debuting a shapewear line, she added, isn’t about hiding your body, but about making people their most confident when they’re dressed to impress.

“I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape,” Kardashian explained. “I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years. I’m so proud of the line. I’m so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven’t really been made before.”

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images