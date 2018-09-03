Kim Kardashian Addresses Drake Hookup Rumors

Kim Kardashian is setting things straight when it comes to her rumored romantic history with rapper Drake.

After fan theories began swirling that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, long married to rapper Kanye West, is the “Kiki” Drake referred to in his song “In My Feelings,” made only more popular by the viral dance challenge, as Kardashian has long gone by the nickname.

Then over the weekend, Twitter went viral over a thread hypothesizing that Drake’s verse on Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s song “SICK MODE,” in which he raps “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price,” is a reference to how close he lives to the West’s home.

The Shade Room even shared a video on Instagram Monday showing DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon hypothesizing that Kardashian and Drake hooking up could be the source of his feud with West.

“Never happened. End of story,” Kardashian commented on the video, which featured DJ Akademiks saying things like, “I think Drake smashed Kim K.”

Cannon, who once dated Kardashian, replied, “That ain’t that far off of a concept,” adding, “as a fan, stepping back, there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like, ‘Y’all don’t want me to let this out.’”

Drake and West have definitely traded blows in the past, with Drake reportedly changing the lyrics to his song “Know Yourself” during a Chicago concert last week from “Then Kanye dropped” to “Then Kanye flopped,” likely referring to the respective sales of the rapper’s June album’s — West’s Ye and Drake’s Scorpion.

West was also tangentially involved in Drake’s feud with Pusha T after the “Infrared” rapper called out Drake for the use of a ghostwriter on an album West produced.

But during an August interview with 107.5 WGCI Chicago, West denied that he and the other rapper had anything but love for one another

“It ain’t no beef… We all got love for Drake,” West said, as reported by Fader. “We understand that he got upset about [Pusha-T’s diss track, “The Story of Adidon”]. I feel that it was insensitive for [Drake] to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music. And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

