Khloe Kardashian Claims Her Tweets Are Getting ‘Twisted’

Khloé Kardashian wants to make it clear — her recent string of cryptic tweets are not about Tristan Thomspon. Or are they?

Sunday, Kardashian took to Twitter to blast people making assumptions about the subject of her recent tweets, writing, “Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not,” she wrote. “Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL.”

This tweet comes after a number of recent subtweets the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting to social media in recent weeks.

Some of her comments have included:

“You will never ever regret being kind to someone.”

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.”

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

“It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s where your heart belongs to.”

People have largely assumed that these comments have been about Kardashian’s boyfriend and father of her 1-month-old baby True.

Days before True was born, Thompson made headlines when he was caught allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend at a night club. In the following days, photos and video of Thompson with at least five other women surfaced, leading people to worry for pregnant Kardashian.

But since the birth of their daughter, the two have remained together. Kardashian has yet to address her beau’s infidelities directly, which is why people have clung to the recent tweets for insight into her mindset.

A source told PEOPLE soon after True was born that “Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

