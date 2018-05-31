Khloe Kardashian Slams Troll Criticizing Her Reaction to Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has been playing coy with her social media posts in the past few weeks over the alleged cheating scandal regarding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but when a Twitter troll tried to shame her for it, the Revenge Body host quickly clapped back.

“A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts,” the critic tweeted on Wednesday. “She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family #WednesdayWisdom.”

Kardashian quickly responded, saying the Twitter user’s comment assumed too much.

“Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom,” Kardashian wrote.

The scandal began days prior to Kardashian giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, when the NBA player was seen in multiple photos and videos with at least five other women during her pregnancy at various locations.

Despite that, the two have seemingly remained together and have been spotted out in public multiple times. However, some of her tweets and Instagram posts have led fans to believe the reconciliation hasn’t been going smoothly.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” she wrote on her Instagram story on May 24. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

Kardashian has since claimed her posts are being “twisted” by fans and media outlets.

“Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL.”

A source told PEOPLE back on May 22 that Kardashian hopes to marry Thompson at some point in the future.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source said. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”