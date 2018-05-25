Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message: ‘Patient Long Enough’

Khloe Kardashian has remained tight-lipped for weeks regarding boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating allegations.

The only insight fans have been able to directly get from her have been through tweets and Instagram posts. One of her latest posts to her Instagram stories have fans believing there’s trouble between the her and the NBA player.

The story post read, “Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

This is just the latest of many cryptic posts the Revenge Body host has made.

“It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s where your heart belongs to,” she wrote on May 15.

Two days later she was back on her Instagram story writing, “Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out.”

Accusations against Thompson popped up less than a week before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted in photos and on video with at least five different women in the months while Kardashian was pregnant.

Despite the accusations and cryptic tweets, the two have stayed together and have been spotted out in public. A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality wants to marry Thompson down the road.

“She seems happier and happier every day,” the source said. They added that at this point, Kardashian “feels very good” about her choice to stay in Cleveland, even after the PR nightmare of Thompson’s infidelity. … She wants her family to be together. She keeps Tristan on a short leash. He has been very apologetic.”

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source continued. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

A separate source said Thompson feels the same way in that he “wants them to be together.”

The two were first seen reunited after True’s birth in early May while out on date night at a Cleveland restaurant. The night after she was spotted in the crowd of a Cavaliers playoff game.