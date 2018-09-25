Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Misses Being Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian misses the perks that come along with being pregnant — like being able to be “antisocial” and get away with it.

The 34-year-old new mom to 5-month-old True Thompson, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, wrote on Twitter that while she misses being pregnant for “many reasons,” she especially misses being able to skip social functions because of it.

“I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way,” Kardashian wrote Monday night.

While many of her nearly 26 million followers agreed with her sentiments, others reminded her that a 5-month-old baby is a pretty good reason to skip certain social events, too.

“The baby is the best excuse! Also a great excuse for leaving early,” someone wrote.

“Now you can use the baby as an excuse,” one person suggested. “like .. ‘sorry True is due for a nap at that time.’”

“Now True is your excuse! New mommies have all the [excuses] they need to be antisocial. You do what’s best for you & your little one,” another person wrote.

Kardashian welcomed True on April 12, days after photos, videos and reports of Thompson cheating on her surfaced online. Much to fans’ dismay, the couple has stayed together. Most recently, new cheating rumors were sparked last week after Thompson was photographed leaving a nightclub with two women.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted arriving at a Hollywood club with his friends and leaving later that night with two new additions to the entourage. The two women did not leave in the same car as Thompson; Radar Online reports they were told to wait and they got into a separate car with other members of Thompson’s group.

Days later, Thompson and Kardashian were seen looking happy together and holding hands at Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday party.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has spoken out in the past against fans judging her for staying with Thompson, has not commented on the latest cheating rumors, which came just days after a report surfaced saying she and True are set to move back to Cleveland for the basketball season.

“Vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” a source told PEOPLE magazine. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source added. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Kardashian lived in Cleveland earlier this year ahead of True’s birth and gave birth to her in the city before heading back to Los Angeles a few weeks later, once the NBA playoffs were over. Thompson also moved back to L.A. for the time being.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the insider said. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”