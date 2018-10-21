Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Messages Amid Reported Doubts With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is taking to Instagram once again, this time posting cryptic messages about healing a broken heart and trusting again.

According to sources at Us Weekly, the posts didn’t just come out of anywhere as Kardashian has reportedly been having “doubts” about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she welcomed her first child, True earlier this year.

In the first post Kardashian shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday night, the 34-year-old Revenge Body host wrote a message of hope and faith.

“I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,” read the post shared to her Stories. “You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

On Saturday, Kardashian followed up with another that outlined perception and touched on self-worth.

“One day it just clicks… You realize what’s important and what isn’t. You learn to care less about what other people think of you and more about what you think of yourself. You realize how far you’ve come and you remember when you thought things were such a mess that they’d never recover,” the post read. “And then you smile. You smile because you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become.”

These two posts are on the heels of reports stirring that the mom-of-one is planning on moving back to Ohio to join her partner, Thompson for “a big chunk” of his NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A source tells the publication that “the doubts [have begun] to creep in,” as she prepares to leave family and close friends behind in California and that things have been “extremely strained” between the two.

Kardashian is also being “extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

Between giving birth to her first child and celebrating a milestone with her clothing brand, Good American, Kardashian has had an emotional year. In the days leading to the birth of True, the E! reality star’s personal life exploded after reports broke that the basketball player had cheated on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

But if her social media is any indication, the strong mom is absolutely in love with her daughter and surrounding her whole world around the adorable infant.

Last week, Kardashian shared with fans how she was getting True ready for Halloween and took the 6-month-old to her first impromptu pumpkin patch photo shoot.

“I can’t help but dress my baby True up!! It’s our first Halloween together!” the Good American designer added on Twitter. “More costumes to come [laughing out loud] God thank YOU! She’s just perfect to me.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian