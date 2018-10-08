Khloe Kardashian Postponing Move to Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian is taking her time on her move back to Cleveland. The 34-year-old mom has reportedly postponed her and daughter True Thompson’s move to Ohio, where they will eventually live with Tristan Thompson during his basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the plan was to move with Thompson in time for the start of the season, Kardashian has reportedly changed her mind about the timing and is torn on when she will actually move away from Los Angeles and her family.

“Khloé has seemed emotional,” a source told PEOPLE of the reality star while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians in Palm Springs over the past few days. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source continued. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”

A second person told the magazine that Kardashian gets “overwhelmed or exhausted” by filming the family’s reality show, combined with the stresses of motherhood.

“Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel [that way],” the source said. “She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot.”

The insider added that Kardashian is stressed out due to a culmination of things that leave her exhausted. Last month, new cheating rumors surfaced when Thompson was seen at a nightclub with another woman.

“There no one thing that is particularly going haywire or posing a problem right now. It’s just that she, like everyone else, has moments where she feels tired, she feels overwhelmed … completely depleted,” the source said. “She rarely gives herself a break and she’s constantly trying to be the best mom, best sister, best daughter, best at everything, and sure, she sometimes has moments like anyone else where she feels like she’s pushed herself too far. She’s human.”

The report that Kardashian is exhausted follows a week of cryptic quotes she shared to her Instagram Stories. On Monday, the Good American founder posted a message about finding her own happiness.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with,” the quote read.

On Tuesday, she wrote, “RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking.”

In another post, she shared a message about the importance of mental health. “You can go to the gym, drink your water, and take your vitamins,” the quote read. “But if you don’t deal with s— going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

Wednesday, she wrote about being “brutally broken” in another post. “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel.”

Later in the week, her vibe took on a more positive mood as she shared images of herself in a hot pink suit and color coordinated lipstick.

“All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going,” she wrote.