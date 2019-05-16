Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Admits He Had Sex With More Than 2,000 Women

Lamar Odom gets very personal in his new memoir, Darkness to Light. In it, he opens up about his crippling drug and sex addiction that famously almost cost him his life.

In an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE, Odom writes, “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”

“I am a sex addict,” he writes, revealing that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

The NBA champion was married to Khloe Kardashian for four years before they split in 2013. The divorce was prolonged until after Odom’s overdose in Las Vegas in 2015, and the two were actually officially married until 2016.

The 39-year-old reveals that he cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout their marriage; she eventually discovered the infidelities, which he says he’s shamed by.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” he told PEOPLE in an interview. “I wanted to take it back but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

Commenting on how extreme his addiction became, Odom said, “[I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

He said his addiction to sex only made his drug addiction worse. “Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs,” he told the outlet. “Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

In 2015, after he and Kardashian had already signed divorce papers (but the judgment not yet entered in court), Odom’s addictions led him to the Love Ranch brothel in Las Vegas, where he overdosed and almost died.

“That was the wake-up call,” he said. “Like, this can’t happen again.”

Odom told the magazine in 2018 that his doctors told him following the incident that he was lucky to be alive. “All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma,” he said. “Every day, I’m alive. It’s much better than the alternative.”

In late May 2016, Kardashian filed for divorce a second time, with the proceedings being finalized in December.

Odom is drug-free now but admits that it’s still a struggle.

“I’m still an addict,” he writes in the book. “I still struggle … [But] I will not go into the darkness. Ever again.”

Darkness to Light hits shelves on May 28th.