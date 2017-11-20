Khloe Kardashian Drops Pregnancy Hint in Thanksgiving Thankfulness List

Khloé Kardashian has a lot to be thankful for this year, including the rumored father of her child NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old shared her insights into what she’s grateful for this Thanksgiving on her app Monday, with one entry causing speculation that she is hinting towards her pregnancy.

“Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am,” Kardashian started off. “I thank God every day for this life. It’s important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative.”

Thompson topped the list of things Kardashian is grateful for. The two have been dating for more than a year at this point, and have looked madly in love during this ongoing season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!” she gushed. “He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love,” she added.

The phrase “all that he has brought into my life” seems like the Revenge Body host could be referring to a possible child on the way, but neither Thompson or Kardashian have directly confirmed her pregnancy.

The E! star also touched on her faith in her thankfulness letter.

“I cannot tell you how much this centers me and keeps me sane throughout my life … all that I have, I give THANKS to God,” she said.

Kardashian also said she was grateful for the ability to learn from her mistakes.

“There are two types of people in this world: those who can become broken by hardships and others who come out to be stronger than ever,” she said. “The mistakes I’ve made and the failures I’ve faced in my past have given me the best lessons of life. For sure I am not the best, but I am a better person than I was yesterday. Without my past, I wouldn’t be what I am today. I love me today!”

Finally, Kardashian said she’s grateful to have access to the “basic necessities of life.”

“For sure, this tops the list,” she said. “Most people will forget to mention this if they listed their ‘Top 50 Best Things of Life’ because we are blessed and very much used to it. Food and shelter are quite obvious to some, but unfortunately they’re not a reality for many.”

The youngest Kardashian sister took a trip to Skid Row with sister Kim Kardashian in this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. There, they learned about the massive homeless population in Los Angeles and were able to hear the stories of several women who have found themselves living on the street.

“It’s important to remind ourselves that we must be thankful for what we DO have and stop complaining about what we DON’T,” she continued. “Stop comparing our lives to others. Stop comparing our worlds to pictures we see on social media. No matter where you are in your life — financially or physically — I truly believe there’s always something that you can be thankful for.”