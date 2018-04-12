Blac Chyna ‘Reveling’ in Khloe Kardashian’s Misery Over Tristan Thompson Scandal, Source Says

Ever since video of Tristan Thompson cheating on girlfriend and baby mama Khloe Kardashian leaked online, fans, friends and family members have been rushing to the reality television personality’s side.

But one person who is reportedly reveling in Kardashian’s misery is reportedly none other than Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna.

A source told InTouch on Thursday that Chyna has been laughing at the situation.

“Giving birth for the first time is supposed to be one of the happiest days in Khloé’s life and it’s the exact opposite and Chyna’s reveling in her misery,” the insider said. “It’s so fitting because Khloé’s been extra evil to Chyna and always thought she was little miss perfect.”

“Chy thinks Khloé had this coming,” the source continued. “She had to be stupid or delusional to think Tristan wouldn’t do the same. When you play with dogs, sooner or later you’re going to get bit.”

Blac reportedly started following Lani Blair, the Instagram model believed to be in the video with Thompson, on social media after the scandal broke.

This is far from the first time Kardashian and Chyna have thrown shade back and forth at each other.

Following the messy break-up between Rob and Chyna last year, Kardashian rushed to her brother’s defense tweeting, “He’s made out to [be] this bad guy when [Chyna] is taunting him. Love makes you do f—ed up things. Do you think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f— with someone’s heart and emotions.”

Chyna clapped back, taking shots at Kardashian over the rumors that O.J. Simpson is allegedly her father.

“When a girl call you a hoe but you wonder why her siblings got different daddy’s,” Chyna wrote.

Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s child around 4 a.m. on Thursday, with the Cleveland Cavaliers player spotted leaving the hospital outside later in the day.

According to multiple sources, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s personality is willing to forgive the NBA player over his infidelity.

“Khloe feels loved and safe when she is with Tristan and she isn’t willing to give that up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s not to say she won’t change her mind after the baby is born, but right now she needs to get through this birth with the father of her baby.”

She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” the source continues. “She is in no shape to make that decision right now.”

A separate source described Kardashian to PEOPLE as a “hopeless romantic.”

“Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road,” the source claimed. “But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”