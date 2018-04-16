The Internet Is Raising a Collective Eyebrow at Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Name



When Khloé Kardashian announced Monday that she had named her newborn daughter True Thompson, the internet had a moment of collective head shaking for another off-the-wall Kardashian baby name.

Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed the little girl Thursday amid reports that Thompson had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend repeatedly during their relationship, and announced her name just four days later on Instagram and Twitter.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned a photo of the little girl’s nursery. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Many fans were confused at Kardashian giving the baby the Thompson surname despite his alleged cheating.

shoulda given that baby Kardashian as a last name and kept moving sis but ok… ☕️ pic.twitter.com/mz4aU6DpGS — luce (@lucyxheffron) April 16, 2018

I think you misspelt Kardashian — ʎɯɐ💧 (@Igbtdawson) April 16, 2018

Like if you think themat she should have given True the Kardashian surname. — 𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕥𝕖𝕒𝕞 𝟙𝟘? 𝕗𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨 𝕞𝕖 (@hamiidilo) April 16, 2018

Khloe named her daughter True, WHAT. pic.twitter.com/nZaYcYfmUz — ♡ Kaitlyn ♡ (@badrepkaitlyn) April 16, 2018

Others took issue with the name True, calling it an “oxymoron” to “serial cheater” Thompson’s surname.

Isn’t True Thompson an Oxymoron? — EmG (@EmG623) April 16, 2018

She gave her that name because Tristan was lying to Khloe, so she wants her daughter to always say true not like Tristan, i think so LOL — anaira (@Ikr01169178) April 16, 2018

True Thompson? Better hope Tristan stays True to you uno — Ali (@Ali_Givenchy) April 16, 2018

True Thompson huh, too bad Tristan couldn’t stay true and loyal to his family. Especially in the last days of your pregnancy. He doesn’t deserve, you or the baby. Wouldn’t have given him the privledge of having the baby have his last name either… But that’s just me — Kristen B (@xtenmarieb) April 16, 2018

Kardashian and Thompson may already be in the clear when it comes to their relationship, however.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after the birth. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

