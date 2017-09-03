Kevin Hart Criticized by Fellow Celebrities for Hurricane Harvey Challenge

Kevin Hart has received a bit of blowback for his Hurricane Harvey donation challenge, which is aimed at calling out celebrities to make a $25,000 donation to hurricane relief efforts.

While the kindness of Hart’s challenge isn’t lost, other celebrities don’t think it’s necessary to turn this into a viral challenge akin to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Numerous celebs are already reaching out with public/private donations, so challenging them on a public forum is a bit much.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The main person who’s spoken up on the issue is beloved rapper Master P, who once attended the University of Houston.

“I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation, but I feel like he [doesn’t] have to do that [challenge],” the rapper said. “It’s not necessary. A lot of people are going to what they want to do. It’s [their] money. We made a … donation but it don’t matter what it is, as long as you give from your heart … I don’t think you have to do that with other people.””

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t as blunt as Master P, but he did refuse to challenge other celebrities after making his donation.

“Kevin Hart, you issued the Hurricane Harvey challenge,” Johnson said. “I appreciate you, brother. I just donated my $25,000 to the Red Cross, my companies are donating money … I’m not going to call out my celebrity friends. You already know what to do in regards to donating money.”

Master P later clarified his comments on Instagram, saying he has nothing but love for Hart but still stands by his initial statement.

“I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation, but I feel like he don’t have to do that because it’s not necessary. A lot of people are going to do what they want to do—it’s their money,” he said. “Houston is my second home, I’m probably one of the first to give, and I gave a lot of money, but I don’t need to sit around and talk about it, and I don’t need no celebrity to sit around and tell me what I need to do.

“Ten years from now we’re going to need these same celebrities. We don’t just need them one time.”