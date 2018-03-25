Kevin Federline Birthday Bash Includes ‘Money’ Cake and Strippers

As his legal battle over child support with Britney Spears continues, Kevin Federline decided to celebrate his 40th birthday in style Saturday night at the Crazy Horse III gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas.

According to a press release from Wicked Creative, Federline rolled up to the club in a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with his wife, Victoria Prince, and a 13-man entourage. The night club reports Federline was greeted by a few of the strippers for a brief photo op, then was welcomed inside with a cake in the shape of stacks of $100 bills with his face on them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the dopest cake I’ve ever seen,” Federline said.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=200044]

He then made his way onto the club’s main stage and shot over $200 in singles via a money gun to make it rain on one of the adult film entertainers performing there that night.

After enjoying an impressive selection of food and drinks from the VIP section, Federline took over the DJ booth around 12:30 a.m. to perform a set featuring hits like “7/11” by Beyonce, “My Neck My Back” by Khia and “God’s Plan” by Drake. The club made specifically pointed out that none of Federline’s music selections included songs from Spears.

“My favorite part of performing at Crazy Horse II is having the freedom to play what I want and knowing that the girls love what I play,” Federline said in an interview after the party. “I still feel young, but the joys of life are different than when I was 25.”

The club also released a YouTube video from the party the following morning.

Reports of Federline wanting more money from Spears first broke via The Blast back in February. Following their marriage from 2004-07, Spears and Federline came to a settlement during their divorce where Spears would cut him a check for $20,000 in child support for their two sons. That number was agreed upon based on how much Spears was making at the time, when her career was on a downswing as she battled mental issues and hadn’t put out new music in years.

But since then Spears has put our for new albums, cleaned up her act and earned herself a residency in Las Vegas that has reportedly earned her $137 million in the past four years. Federline reached out to both Spears and her father Jamie but waas denied a request to increase her child support check.

A new report then came out on Wednesday where Spears reportedly sent an updated child support proposal, but it was “flatly rejected” by Federline.

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.”

Since their breakup, Federline went on to marry Prince in 2013 and have two children together.

Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage