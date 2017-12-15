Kendra Wilkinson Shares Picture of Her New Lips

The list of changes Kendra Wilkinson is making to her look continues to grow.

Wilkinson took to Instagram, and the Playmate-turned-Vegas-playwrite boasted about her newest addition: “Went shopping today for some new lips and stuff. Thank you @crmclaser”

crmclaser is an account tied to Cosmetic Rejuvenation in Los Angeles. It’s account claims to be the top rated cosmetic medical center for botox and filler in the Southern California area.

The Girls Next Door alum transformed her long blonde locks into a short choppy ‘do, which she showed off in a shoulder-bearing top she revealed to her fans on Dec. 10.

The addition of new lips put her back under the knife, after earlier this year saying that she was staying away from cosmetic procedures — including botox.

The former Playboy model told Entertainment Tonight that she’s stopped getting the anti-aging treatment due to her Las Vegas play, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face age,” she said. “I’m serious! I’m not joking.

“I honestly don’t like to touch [any parts of my body with plastic surgery]. I like natural,” she said at the time. “I’m curious to see how I age and again, I’m not here to impress anybody. I’m not here for anybody. I don’t really care about trolls, so I actually am curious to see how I age. My boobs are one thing, but my face is another — I might just have fun experiencing my aging process.”

The mom of two noted that she was “considered plastic” back when she started modeling for Playboy in 2002, but society has now changed to the point where her look is seen as “natural.”

“It’s weird,” she said. “People always say, ‘You’re so natural,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s how plastic our world has gotten.’”