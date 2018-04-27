Kendra Wilkinson Reveals New Hair Color in Instagram Snap: ‘Been Wanting to Experiment for a Long Time’

Kendra Wilkinson has undergone plenty of changes in recent weeks ever since she and husband Hank Baskett split.

On Thursday, she announced via social that she’d undergone another change, swapping out her classic blond hair for a new brunette look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is,” Wilkinson wrote, posting a series of photos with her sporting the new hair to Instagram. “So excited for this change but I’ll always stay true to my roots.”

She took to Twitter as well, sharing several image of her new hair color, with fans complimenting her on the fresh new shade.

Even the sweat stains? Yolo. 😂😜 https://t.co/z1Q6cYVUjk — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 27, 2018

The former Playboy model filed for divorce after nine years of marriage on April 2.

“Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” Wilkinson wrote. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

The message came shortly after Wilkinson appeared on her Instagram story in tears.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Wilkinson said. “I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids. I will.”

She released a statement a few days later that the divorce was official.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

The two are reportedly still living together for the time being, and Baskett admitted during a TMZ interview that he’s willing to patch things up.

“You always leave the door open for that, always,” he told the site.

When asked if they would stay together for love or to support their kids, he responded. “I would say both.”