Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down in Heartbreaking Instagram Posts

As Kendra Wilkinson hit her breaking point, her marriage may have, too.

A month after The Girls Next Door personality announced that she was experiencing “marital problems” with husband Hank Baskett, Wilkinson updated her Instagram Story on Sunday night to beg fans for their support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She posted a series of black-and-white selfies with overlaid text, writing heartbreaking messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

“I try so hard to be good but never good enough,” she wrote in another. “I need to love myself again and I will. Life is too precious.”

“No matter what… I am labeled. Playboy party girl. Bad mom. D list celebrity. Crazy. Always wrong,” she continued with more candid selfies.

“Thank u to those behind me n pushing me with love. My next fight will be for the KO,” Wilkinson warned ahead of her final post. “Tomorrow is a new day. I will smile. Goodnight,” she concluded.

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, got married in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion, and they share two children together, son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3.

The pair were recently spotted at their son’s soccer game in Los Angeles not wearing their wedding bands, and the former Playboy Playmate did not show off her sparkler in Monday’s Instagram Story update.

Snapping a mirror selfie just hours after her emotional breakdown, she wrote to fans, “I’m proud of myself.”

While Wilkinson did not elaborate on the source of her issues on Sunday, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that she plans to file for divorce from Baskett soon.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source said of the former Playboy model.

Wilkinson, who found fame on E!’s The Girls Next Door, has been candid about her personal struggles, including a sincere moment in February when she learned a tabloid claimed her marriage was on the rocks and that they were “faking it” for cameras.

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality TV for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story,” she wrote on Instagram.

The reality vixen continued to open up to fans, writing, “5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

“7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want n aim for. I hate drama!” she concluded.

Wilkinson — who later deleted the post — also thanked fans for their “support and understanding.”