Kendall Jenner Stuns in Another Completely Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival

Kendall Jenner is freeing the nipple at Cannes Film Festival this year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 22, looked every bit the supermodel while attending the screening of Girls of the Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Saturday, clad in a completely sheer white gown.

Cinched at the waist with a glittering belt, Jenner showed off her long legs and décolletage in the ruffled gown pairing the look with a piecey updo and simple makeup.

This is the second sheer look she’s rocked at the film festival, walking the carpet in a sheer green metallic dress at the Chopard Secret Night party earlier in the weekend.

Jenner has regularly rocked a sheer look without a bra, for example closing the La Perla Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week in sheer floral lace gown with crystals and pearls.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Jenner has also been open about living with anxiety, both in publications and on her family’s reality show.

“I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said in a January interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

The reality star said she tries to avoid the comment section of her social media posts at this point, but “some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”

Part of that comes from the pressure put on her and her famous family.

“I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she said. “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

When asked what she feels her fame has caused her to miss out on, Jenner had a number of experiences to list off.

“The obvious answer is college, I guess, but I don’t even know if I regret that,” she said. “I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did home school, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn’t go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying. I can’t really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome.”

Jenner said that if she has children in the future, she’ll try to keep them away from Hollywood life.

“I think I’ll definitely put an age limit on it and try to keep them away from it as much as possible,” she said. “I always loved being able to play in my yard with my animals, and my dog, and my friends. It’s going to be interesting to see what the world is like when I do have kids. But I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon.”

Photo credit: Getty / George Pimentel