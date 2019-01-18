Kendall Jenner Responds to Backlash Following ‘Raw Announcement’

Kendall Jenner’s acne is improving, thanks to her new business partnership.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her latest paid Instagram post, as part of her infamous partnership with ProActiv, discussing how her skin has cleared up since partnering up with the skincare line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the post comes days after the supermodel was criticized for “queerbaiting” fans after releasing a teaser to the collaboration announcement promising to reveal her “raw story.”

The video, first posted by Kris Jenner, included the hashtags “#bethechange, #shareyourstory, and #changetheconversation,” which left fans annoyed after finding out it was just another business deal.

“While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating,” Jenner wrote in her first sponsored post since the announcement and backlash. “It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.”

“As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being ‘perfect’ is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post. I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect,” she added.

“Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn’t ever wish that feeling upon anyone so after trying countless options, I found something that has been helpful in maintaining clear skin for me. It’s been a long journey but I’m excited for where my skin is now.”

She ended the post, writing: “I didn’t think I’d see the day where I would feel confident posting a makeup free picture. My goal is to open up a dialogue around skin positivity.”

Jenner posted the image with a closed comments section, which is not a surprise given the criticism she faced when her ProActiv collaboration was first announced.

“So all this hype was about her acne & an ad [for] proactive?” one fan wrote on Twitter at the time. “Are you out of your mind? Even for you guys this is an all new low. And before anyone knocks me, I’m in no way knocking those with acne problems, but the way they hyped it, is beyond ridiculous.”

While Jenner has not openly responded to the backlash, a source previously told InTouch that the reality star was not taking the backlash well.

“She’s extremely upset,” the source said at the time. “Kendall feels like she’s clearly not getting good advice on what to promote, or at least on how to execute it in a non-offensive manner. Someone dropped the ball and Kendall, once again, was left stuck holding the bag. Kendall’s ProActiv check is going to clear, but it’s her name and her brand that suffer.”