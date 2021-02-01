Kelly Ripa's Son Just Did the Kindest Thing for Her Amid Heavy Snowfall

✖

Those living in New York City saw a massive amount of snowfall recently and Kelly Ripa just showed how much. However, she gushed over her son, Michael, for shoveling the sidewalk in what looks like freezing cold temperatures. In the photo, Michael is wearing a jacket, but not gloves — which his mom highlights in her caption — and appears to be making way for those walking on the sidewalk as he clears a pathway.

"Michael just shows up and does it. With a smile and a thumbs up. (Now where are his gloves? Yes, it's fake fur) #snow #snowday," she captioned the picture. The fur Ripa was referring to is the one on his jacket that is around the hooded part. Several of her followers commented sharing their thoughts on the 23-year-old. "What a great young man," one person said, while someone else wrote, "You and Mark have obviously done a great job at raising your children."

Ripa isn't one to shy away from sharing sweet moments like this of her kids via her social media. In fact, the mom-of-three gushes over her kids quite often. Recently, she wished her followers a happy new year by sharing her well wishes and photos of her family. Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola, son Joaquin and Michael all took gorgeous family photos in their pool before Ripa plunged into it fully dressed. "Here's to hoping this next go around is better than the year that shall remain nameless. With love and best wishes from our family to yours. (Yes, these were Lola approved.)..... #2021," she captioned the pictures.

Ripa is happy to have her entire family back together again after her husband was gone for six months. Consuelos was shooting his show Riverdale in Canada and due to the pandemic, wasn't allowed to visit his family and they weren't allowed to travel there and visit with him. In December, she celebrated his homecoming by taking a day off work and hosting a family dinner. For half a year, the sweet couple, who have been married for over 20 years, had been separated for the longest amount of time ever since they've been together. They were forced to resort to FaceTime and while appreciative of it, they were more than ready to see each other in person.