Kelly Ripa Posts Throwback School Photo of Son Joaquin After Dropping Daughter Lola at College

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos only have one child left at home, but even he has to leave at some point. Their youngest son, Joaquin, 16, is heading off to school and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback photo to mark the occasion. As usual, Ripa added a hilarious caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 29, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

The 2006 photo shows Joaquin not looking too happy about having to go to school for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[TBT] 2006 Back to school edition. Joaquin’s very first day of school ever. Can’t say he looked thrilled about it,” Ripa wrote.

Ripa tagged Consuelos, who added a comment with two strong arms and heart emojis.

Several of Ripa’s famous followers chimed in too.

“He says I’m making this school my [B–],” former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel wrote.

“I love him,” actress Faith Ford wrote, adding a hugging emoji.

“Rain has that same look,” Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols wrote, referring to her own daughter.

Other fans loved the throwback photo, with many noticing how much Joaquin looked like Ripa as a child.

“Omg!! He looks so much like you… now he looks like his dad,” one fan wrote.

“He looks just like you! So cute,” another wrote.

“Omg your twin! Not that you ever look that upset,” another fan wrote.

Ripa and Consuelos have been feeling particularly nostalgic throughout this summer as they prepared to take daughter Lola, 18, to college. Lola enrolled in New York University and was dropped off last weekend. Ripa and Consuelos shared the same photo of Ripa kissing Lola goodbye. Lola’s older brother, Michael, 22, also attends NYU.

“The nest is getting roomy,” Ripa wrote.

Ripa also shared a throwback photo taken on the day of Lola’s Christening in 2001.

“2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying… (actually Daddy’s sobbing),” Ripa wrote in the caption.

Ripa also took a dose of nostalgia when Joaquin turned 16 on Feb. 24. She shared a gallery of photos, showing fans how he has changed from his days as a toddler to a teenager.

“And then the newborn turned 16…..,” Ripa wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday Joaquin!!! You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say.”

Consuelos also shared photos of Joaquin, including one of him boxing. “Happy birthday baller… We love you,” Consuelos wrote.

Ripa can be seen with Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan every morning, while Consuelos will be back in Riverdale on Oct. 10.

Photo credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images