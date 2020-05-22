Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Kids Have Been Quarantining in the Caribbean

✖

Kelly Ripa has been very open about her experiences during quarantine, and it's now reported that she and husband Mark Consuelos — as well as their kids — have been spending it in the Caribbean. According to PEOPLE, a source revealed, "The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put."

The source states that Ripa was actually the one to share the news, as she explained what happened while on a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees. "We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," Ripa said, per the source who was present for the virtual conference. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa reportedly went on to say that the most "distressing" aspect of the situation is that her parents and Consuelos' parents were all scheduled to join them a week after the shelter-in-place instruction was given. "Lucky for us, we had our three children," she continued. "And then, you know, it was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan and I both decided it was better to do the show, because we just felt like with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us."

Ripa went on to say that she has "been most grateful that at least [she has her] adult children with [her]. I mean, we have family staying in our house and they're still back home and we're here and it's very unsettling," she added. "I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman's voice in my ear, our director first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is." Notably, Ripa has still been filming for LIVE with Kelly and Ryan since March, and does not appear to be planning on stopping at this point.