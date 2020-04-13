Kelly Ripa Reveals Family Easter Photos Through the Years After Saying She’s Not Speaking to 2 of Her Kids

Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa laid her heart out during Wednesday morning’s episode, in which she revealed how hard quarantine has been on her and her family during the coronavirus pandemic. For a few brief moments on Sunday, Ripa tried to bring in some happiness by sharing a group of photos from past Easter celebrations when she, husband Mark Consuelos and their three children could be outside. On Friday, she also shared an embarrassing photo from Easter 2003 to give fans a laugh.

“Happy Easter with love from the Consuelos family to yours,” Ripa wrote Sunday. “Here’s some of my favorite Easter memories. (Or at least what is stored on this phone).” The photos showed her three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, in much happier times. Conseulos, 49, was at the center of the last photo, showing him wearing sunglasses at breakfast. Ripa, 49, marked Easter with a few other throwback photos on Instagram. On Friday, she posted a 2003 photo of Lola and Michael visiting the Easter Bunny. Lola probably would not want to see the picture, since she is in tears on the bunny’s lap. On Thursday, Ripa posted a photo from 1975, showing her and her mother wearing matching yellow outfits for Easter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Apr 12, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

On Wednesday’s episode of Live, Ripa made a tear-jerking confession to co-host Ryan Seacrest. She said she is not talking to two of her children and they are afraid of hugging her during the pandemic. Ripa broke out in tears as she talked about missing hugging her own parents. “I’m not going to lie, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids,” she said. “I’m not talking to two of them. Just because, we’re all in the same boat together. I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.”

“I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks,” Ripa continued. “And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons. He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college.”

“It was such a big talking point in our house,” Ripa said of Michael’s graduation. “It was at Yankee Stadium but then his film school, they have a separate graduation, and that was supposed to be at Radio City. So, two such iconic establishments that, you know, we’re not going to get to experience. And again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know what I mean?”

Ripa and Seacrest began filming Live remotely at their homes last month as New York officials issued “stay at home” orders. There are now 1.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, including 547,681 in the U.S. alone, reports Johns Hopkins University. More than 21,692 deaths have been reported as of Sunday afternoon, with over 32,000 recoveries.