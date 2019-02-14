Kelly Osbourne’s Doctors Find ‘Something Scary’ Following Blood Test

Kelly Osbourne is awaiting the results of extensive blood tests after her doctors found “something scary,” she revealed on social media Wednesday.

The Fashion Police alum, 34, documented a day of medical testing on her Instagram Story, sharing first a video of a number of vials awaiting her bloodwork, telling fans, “All of that is gonna be blood taken from me. I’m definitely gonna throw up.”

After showing the blood being drawn from her arm on social media, Osbourne revealed that there was more work to be done medically after doctors found “something scary” in her results.

While the Dancing With the Stars alum didn’t go into what had been found, hopefully it is nothing too serious.

In her 2017 memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret, the daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne explained how a 2004 tick bite changed her life after discovering a decade later that she had been infected with Lyme disease that left her with a number of health issues for years.

“The doctors kept changing my prescription, trying to get the dosage right, and it turned me into a zombie,” she wrote in her book, according to Us Weekly.

Going from Ambien to Trazodone to antacids and antibiotics to painkillers was a wild journey, made worse by Osbourne’s journey with substance abuse.

“When I got yet another prescription that left me barely able to speak, I was reduced to a lump on the couch, and that was my breaking point,” she wrote. “I took my bag of pills, and my fiancé drove me to my mum’s house. I sat them all out, one by one, until they lined up the length of the counter. ‘I can’t live like this anymore,’ I said. ‘I’m a vegetable.’”

Researching her symptoms, Osbourne began to suspect the autoimmune disease, meeting with an alternative medicine practitioner who confirmed her diagnosis and began to get her treatment.

“For the first time, someone listened to me, and I got tested,” she explained. “The results were positive: I had stage III neurological Lyme disease. I was relieved to finally know what was going on, but I was also scared s—less.”

Good luck to Osbourne in this health scare!

