Kelly Clarkson Tosses Support Behind Pink’s Plastic Surgery Stance, Except One Part

Kelly Clarkson is all about Pink‘s recent rumination on aging “the ol’ fashioned way” without plastic surgery, but The Voice coach can’t necessarily get behind her wild aerial antics. After the “So What” singer was praised for a tweet thread Sunday about deciding to stay all-natural as she gets older, Clarkson weighed in with a humorous and supportive take of her own.

I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing 👀 You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜 https://t.co/XilNPfwnC9 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 20, 2020

Pink initially started off her much-applauded thread with a note to herself, writing, “Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger. You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot… u smoked.”

“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move,” she then added. “[I] cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

Part of the reasoning, Pink said, was wanting her children — 8-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson — to “know what I look like when I’m angry.”

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” she concluded her message to her 32.2 million followers. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, was also behind his wife all the way, sharing her tweet on his own page with a supportive note: “Think it’s time for people to step away from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Good work baby, let’s get wrinkly together.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty