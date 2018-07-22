Peek Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s $3.5M Rural Tennessee Retreat

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban might have parted ways with their Franklin, Tennessee home after spending a decade in the stunning brick abode, but it is still a real stunner.

The Australian actress and country music star listed the property last winter, which rests along a winding, woodsy road about a half hour outside of bustling Music City, for $3.45 million.

The couple bought the massive property back in 2007 in two separate transactions for a total of $2.45 million, so if their asking price is met, they stand to make a solid profit.

Still, the Kidman and Urban home has undergone some major improvements during their time in the red brick home, the listing agent says. On the real estate site French King, an agent describes the property as “renovated and expanded.”

Want to check out the home on 2032 Old Hillsboro Road? Keep reading to step right inside.

Landscape:

A bird’s eye view of the entire property reveals that Kidman and Urban’s rural Tennessee home is only a fraction of their private retreat. The 5,086-square foot red brick home and corresponding guest house sit on a 35.73 acre lot, giving the owners a serious sanctuary.

The grounds also include a garden, barn, sand volleyball court and trails for exploring the woods surrounding the home.

Front room:

The interior of the Kidman and Urban estate is dolled up in a luxe rustic style. Beige paint covers most of the home’s walls to create an open, inviting feel, and the decor complements the color perfectly to keep with the serene feel.

In the family’s front room, a piano sits in the corner of the window-paneled space. It’s likely the perfect spot for Urban (or Kidman, who has her own impressive chops) to craft beautiful tunes.

Living room:

The grandest feature of the family’s living room is the vaulted ceiling and hanging accent lights, keeping with the cozy, yet sophisticated vibe of the home.

Here, it’s easy to imagine Kidman, Urban and their daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6, cuddled up for a movie night in front of the stainless steel-clad fireplace.

Master bedroom:

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer Urban seems to have the color on the brain, judging by the looks of their blue-green master bedroom. The oversized room is made complete with the tall bed frame, which nearly doubles as a work of art.

Off the room is a massive closet to house the celebrity couple’s most famous red carpet and street looks alike.

In total, the house boasts four bedrooms, not including the guest cottage separate from the main home.

Master bathroom:

A his-and-hers bathroom this wild seems fitting for a power couple like Kidman and Urban. The massive home includes four full bathrooms in total, plus two half baths.

Though the couple are two of the entertainment industry’s most sought-after talents, the family says they spend most of their time together. “We kind of thread it all together. It’s not like blocks of time,” Urban told E! News of the family’s normal schedule. “It’s all threaded together.”

Home gym:

Fitness is a key part of Kidman’s routine, and judging by the double bikes in the corner, Urban likely joins her for some gym time in the home’s private fitness center on the lower level.

Should they want to take their fitness outside, the room features doors that lead out to toward the properties private walking trails.

Kitchen/Dining room:

Keeping with the airy theme of the home, both the kitchen and dining room have windows and doors leading out the the wooded property.

The kitchen, which is outfitted with rustic grey cabinets and stainless steel appliances, is perfect for a self-professed foodie like Kidman. She credits her mostly-healthy lifestyle with her youthful look at 50 years old, admitting she relies heavily on lean proteins like seafood and eggs.

Double office:

Keeping with the couple’s his-and-hers theme, the office also houses two identical desks: one for the Big Little Lies star and one for the performer. The desks face the sprawling woods, allowing bright ideas to flow freely in such a peaceful space.

Though the Franklin estate seems like the perfect year-round oasis, it’s less than half the size of the mansion Kidman and Urban own inside the Nashville metropolitan area. The couple bought their 12,000-square foot city home about a year after the Franklin property, and they also own a place in Beverly Hills, a duplex in lower Manhattan and a few properties near Sydney, Australia.

Master sitting room:

For Kidman and Urban, a bedroom simply isn’t enough space to kick back and relax as a couple. When they need a date night in or some “kissy-kissy time” as they tell their kids, this private sitting room just ahead of their master bedroom must be a go-to spot.

The room, which is on the upper level of the home, overlooks the property’s grand trees and greenery, heightening the serene feel of the home. It’s also one of the only room painted with a color, making it a special place in the home.